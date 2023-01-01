1,000 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,277. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

