12,506 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.48 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

