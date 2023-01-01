1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 3,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.