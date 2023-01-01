1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 3,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

