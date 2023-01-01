2,699 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.