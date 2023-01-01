38,476 Shares in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Acquired by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaunos Therapeutics news, Director Robert W. Postma purchased 750,000 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

