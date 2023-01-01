7Pixels Price Hits $4.23 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00025572 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $68.59 million and approximately $41,207.95 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.23234781 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,293.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

