ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,094.88 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 13% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $30.97 million and $11,094.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00227612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00030992 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,834.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

