ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $12,031.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036711 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00030992 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,834.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.