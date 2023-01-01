Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $64.89 million and $860,632.20 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036711 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11328678 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $976,215.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

