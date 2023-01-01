Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $416.95.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.