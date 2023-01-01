ACT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.