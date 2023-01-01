adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($88.30) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($135.11) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

adidas Stock Down 0.7 %

FRA:ADS opened at €127.46 ($135.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €140.51. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

