Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,470.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMIGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.52) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.03) to GBX 2,819 ($34.02) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.