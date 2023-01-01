Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

