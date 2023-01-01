Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 23.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $575.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

