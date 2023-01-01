AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.57.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
AeroVironment Price Performance
Shares of AVAV opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Read More
