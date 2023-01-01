Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 15.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Aflac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,131,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,807,000 after buying an additional 423,469 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Aflac by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 1,422,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

