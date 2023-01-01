Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AGRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,674,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,361. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

