Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
