Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $233,881.69

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $233,881.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00111325 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00190935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

