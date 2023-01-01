Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($164.89) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($161.70) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Down 0.9 %

EPA:AIR opened at €111.02 ($118.11) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a one year high of €99.97 ($106.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.83.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.