Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $17.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $763.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.94. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

