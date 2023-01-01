Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $38.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00057020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,106,078 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,907,949 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

