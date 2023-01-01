Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in Allbirds by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 1,224,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,695. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.