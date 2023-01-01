Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 193,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,631. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

