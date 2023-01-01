Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

