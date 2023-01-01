Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $64.88 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.61 or 0.01491839 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008440 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017762 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00035186 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.01726441 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

