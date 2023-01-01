Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAQ. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 344,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

