Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.64.

MO opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

