Amaze World (AMZE) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00005151 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and $77.36 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

