American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 283,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. 56,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,939. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $68.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $812.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

