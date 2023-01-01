AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,359 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Leslie’s worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 32.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 1,322.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 935,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,974,000.

LESL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

