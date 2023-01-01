AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

