AMI Asset Management Corp Has $24.38 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

