AMI Asset Management Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $214,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $6,608,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $169.43 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

