AMI Asset Management Corp Has $671,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average is $505.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

