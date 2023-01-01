AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $234,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

