AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.