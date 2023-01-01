AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 20,978 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,145,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.