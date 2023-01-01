AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,966 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 3.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $469.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.44. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

