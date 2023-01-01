AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $11.55 on Friday. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.96.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

