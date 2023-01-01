Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $65.94

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,792,000 after buying an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

