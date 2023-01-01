Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target at $129.84

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.84.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.