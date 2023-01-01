Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $137.20

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

