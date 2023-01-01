Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) One Day Volume Tops $2,319.80

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,153.27 or 0.06975356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $33.83 million and $2,319.80 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

