Ankr Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $149.72 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226989 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01542069 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $9,409,298.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.