Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,984 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

