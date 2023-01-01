AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

