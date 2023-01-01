Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $730,717.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00064824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007578 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

