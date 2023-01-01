Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $698,650.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00064917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00057057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.