Apollo Currency Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $724,153.77 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007677 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.